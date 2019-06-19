GLENDA RIDDLE
CEDAR FALLS --- Cedar Falls will have the opportunity to make a critical vote June 25. If we want our city to grow and our children to be well educated it is imperative to pass the bond issue. The current building is landlocked. There are portable buildings being used as classrooms. It is difficult for handicapped children to get from class to class. Some rooms are not air-conditioned. The auditorium is not adequate for all school events, and parking is always a problem.
The same opponents are the usual ones that are short-sighted. They did not like the roundabouts and other progressive ideas approved by the City Council.
You have free articles remaining.
People move to a location that has good schools because that means they are a progressive community. Remember, only property owners will pay for this bond issue. If you don't own property, you still get to vote but the tax will not affect you. As a homeowner, I am willing to pay the $346 it will raise my taxes. I am 77 years old, but does not mean I am not for the best schools possible.
A good education is the right of every child. I urged you to vote yes on the bond issue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.