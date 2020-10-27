Letter: Vote for Pam Egli

Vote for Pam Egli

INDEPENDENCE — Pam Egli’s opponent has implied in a radio ad and stated in a mail piece that she will defund the police if elected. What makes it ironic is the voting record of her incumbent opponent in state Senate District 32, who has claimed to have opposed proposals to defund police. The following is his voting record in the Iowa Senate:

He voted for cuts to the Department of Public Safety and probation and parole officers. In Senate File 130, the Republicans voted to cut the department by $1 million and the Dept. of Corrections by $5.5 million (SF 130, Jan 30, 2017, SJ 281).

He voted to cut funding for community corrections, which provides probation and parole officers, which was cut by over $900,000.

He voted to tie the hands of local governments in their budget procedures (Senate File 634, April 24, 2019, SJ1102), making it harder for local governments to fund police and sheriff departments.

He cut the budgets of social services that could provide mental health and other emergency services instead of law enforcement officers. That hurts law enforcement too.

Vote for Pam Egli.

