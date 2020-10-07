Letter: Vote for Kayla Koether

STEVE ST. CLAIR

DECORAH -- About a year ago The Courier published an editorial criticizing the board of directors of an Iowa public body (“ICAP”) for spending taxpayer dollars to send board members to “lavish” locations for board meetings, such as Marco Island, Florida, and Mackinac Island, Michigan (ICAP Events Should Be In Iowa, 10/3/19). The Courier rightly denounced these actions as “egregious” and called the meeting trips “out-of-state junkets.” Eastern Iowans would do well to remember The Courier’s justified scolding now, as one of those board members, Michael Bergan, asks to be returned to the Iowa House.

Recall that Bergan beat Democrat Kayla Koether two years ago by 9 votes after a controversial vote count that left 29 mail-in ballots uncounted. Bergan has been a long-time member of the ICAP board. Bremer, Clayton and Winneshiek Counties, and many other public bodies in eastern Iowa, have paid public funds into ICAP, and have had every right to expect ICAP’s board to spend them responsibly. The Courier had it right in saying that the board members “should be embarrassed.”

Mr. Bergan's unjustifiable spending of tax dollars should not be forgotten as he asks for votes this election.

