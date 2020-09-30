Letter: Vote for God

CLIFF BOWMAN

WASHBURN -- On Nov. 3 we will vote for a president, but actually we will be voting to either keep God in our country or not.

Years ago, the politicians removed God and the Bible from our schools. Soon after the Ten Commandments were removed from public places.

We really aren’t voting for Biden or Trump, we are voting to see if America will keep God the Father and Jesus Christ our savior in our country.

In 2012, the Democrats took God out of their platform. So in reality, we are voting to keep God and his word in this country.

We are allowing the riots to continue but not allowing churches to meet. God’s word tells us to obey man’s law until it interferes with God’s law. Acts 5:29 states, “We ought to obey God rather than man’s law.” All of you ought to know what you are voting for. God or not.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0