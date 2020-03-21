Letter: Vote for Dunn

You have free articles remaining.
CEDAR FALLS -- Looking for a person who is honest and sincerely cares about Cedar Falls? Please vote for Kelly Dunn. She represents bringing unity back to the community that seems to be so divided right now. There are a lot of issues on the table that need immediate attention and Kelly will work to get things back to normal. If you are happy with the work that the Public Safety Officers are currently doing, then get out there and support them by voting for Kelly.