LETTER: Vote for Dolleslager

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RICK PENNING

Grundy County Sheriff

GRUNDY CENTER -- As the 2020 primary election draws near, I feel compelled to ask for your support for Kirk Dolleslager in his bid for sheriff of Grundy County. Chief Deputy Dolleslager has worked for me for more than 20 years, and during this time he has shown devotion, knowledge, compassion, leadership and many other notable characteristics that make him qualified for the Office of Grundy County Sheriff.

Kirk worked the road on night shifts for most of those 20 years and was a major force in drug arrests and investigations. He developed a keen sense of knowledge of how the drug users operated, along with other criminal activity. Now, working days, he continues to utilize that knowledge for the good of this office and the citizens of Grundy County.

He has shown a very capable ability to lead fellow officers in their investigations and the operation of this office. He also has experience in the jail, civil process and administration of the office.

I hope you will follow me and Vote for Kirk Dolleslager for Grundy County Sheriff.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0