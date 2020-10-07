 Skip to main content
Letter: Vote for Dave Williams
STEVE NORBY

CEDAR FALLS -- Dave Williams is running for the Iowa Senate. Dave has done many good things for the district. Dave supports public schools, both through funding and in not allowing private school vouchers to take away public education funding. Dave is also environmentally friendly. He also wants to keep the state budget balanced. Lastly, Dave has a much better attitude toward COVID-19 than the governor and the president.

