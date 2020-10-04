Letter: Vote for change

NEW HARTFORD -- I have been a Democrat my entire adult life. I am also a retired art teacher, homeowner and active community volunteer. I support my church, the University of Northern Iowa Panthers and our local high schools. I am a citizen, and I am weary of the current volatile rhetoric that aims to attach extreme labels and further divide us. I am not a crazy leftist socialist any more than my Republican friends and neighbors are radical right-wing fascists. I should not be labeled a Trump hater simply because I disagree with his policies and style of governing.

I long for leadership that will guide our country back closer to a middle ground. My appeal is not only to moderate Democrats and Republicans and those who consider themselves no party. It is also to those citizens who choose not to vote because they feel their vote will not matter. If you want to see an America that is quieter, more efficient and more fair to all citizens, then vote for change. Your vote in this election is more powerful and important than at any time in recent history.