Letter: Vote for America the Beautiful

CEDAR FALLS -- The upcoming election isn't about job statistics, the stock market, or your bank account. This country has been going back and forth Democratic/Republican since it's beginning and always seems to come out shining in spite of challenges. This election is about the future. With Donald Trump we face more of what he's accomplished (!!??) in the last four years. Our national parks, monuments and forests are under attack. Oil drilling, logging with road building, and leasing or selling thousands of acres of public land. The Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act , Migratory Bird Treaty, Endangered Species Act, all gone or gutted. It's bad enough Trump's son is slaughtering elephants and other endangered species around the world, Trump has made it legal to kill wolves and bears along with their babies while they are sleeping in their dens.