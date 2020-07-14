Letter: Vote by mail
0 comments

Letter: Vote by mail

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHERIE DARGAN

president, League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties

CEDAR FALLS -- If you live in Cedar Falls, please request your absentee ballot for the runoff election Aug. 4 between LeaAnn Saul and Kelly Dunn to fill a vacancy on the Cedar Falls City Council. You must get your absentee ballot request to the Elections Office at the Black Hawk County Courthouse by July 24, so plan accordingly. You can find the absentee ballot request at the Secretary of State’s website (sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/absenteeballotapp.pdf).

Print it out and fill it out, following the instructions on the bottom of the form.

Then, mail your request to: Black Hawk County Elections Office, 316 E. 5th St.,

Remember, your vote is your voice!

Editor's Inbox web logo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News