Letter: Vote by mail

CEDAR FALLS -- If you live in Cedar Falls, please request your absentee ballot for the runoff election Aug. 4 between LeaAnn Saul and Kelly Dunn to fill a vacancy on the Cedar Falls City Council. You must get your absentee ballot request to the Elections Office at the Black Hawk County Courthouse by July 24, so plan accordingly. You can find the absentee ballot request at the Secretary of State’s website (sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/absenteeballotapp.pdf).