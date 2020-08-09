Letter: Vote by mail

CEDAR FALLS -- Iowa voters got good news recently with the decision of the Iowa Legislative Council to allow Secretary of State Paul Pate to send out absentee ballot requests to all registered voters for the fall election. Voting during a pandemic is high risk for poll workers and voters alike, so voting by absentee ballot is the safest way. Not sure if you’re registered to vote? Use the Secretary of State’s website to check, https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterreg/regtovote/search.aspx .

However, you need to understand the process. Before you can vote, you must fill out and return the absentee ballot request. There are instructions at the bottom of the form. Use them to be sure you don’t omit any important information. Return the absentee ballot request promptly. Later, you will get the actual ballot which you complete and return. Be sure to use the privacy envelope, sign the back of the mailing envelope and return it promptly to be sure our vote is counted. Remember, your vote is your voice!