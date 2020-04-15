Letter: Volunteer week

CEDAR FALLS -- Even at the end of life, there can be a lot of living to do. Hospice volunteers help patients and families create meaningful moments and lasting memories. Right here in our community, 17 trained volunteers work with Compassus hospice patients and families, giving selflessly to help people live as fully as possible at the end of life.

In times of crisis, volunteers are even more integral to the health and safety of vulnerable patients. In light of coronavirus social distancing recommendations, Compassus volunteers are lending their time in different ways: shopping for groceries and supplies and delivering meals to the patients and loved ones we serve. And the traditional companionship they provide looks a little different, too – volunteers communicate with letters, phone calls and FaceTime calls as patients are able. Through face-to-face interaction is limited, the support of Compassus volunteers is unwavering. Our community is a better, more compassionate place because of their service.