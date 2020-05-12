LETTER: Visit graves
LETTER: Visit graves

TERESA PFIFFNER

WATERLOO -- A suggestion for curbing cabin fever -- take your household to visit family and friends at the cemetery. The odds of encountering others  in your area of  the graveyard are nil. Sunshine, fresh air, green grass, possibly some flowers -- it's a chance to get out  of the house while risking no damage to yourself or  others.

As you pay your respects, consider the lives our ancestors endured. The Great Depression, world wars, famine, illness, floods, fires, all sorts of challenges and  heartbreaks ... imagine  what our forefathers' take  would be pertaining to our collective hand-wringing regarding our inability to have our nails done, attend a sporting event or get a tattoo.

If nothing  else,  the exercise should prove to be a powerful incentive to stay the course. With the most recent outbreak, and strong changes it will multiply beyond all belief, the concept of staying on this side of the ground strikes home. Besides, I can't conceive of a more  extreme example of "social distancing." Stay safe.

