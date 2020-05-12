LETTER: Visit graves

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TERESA PFIFFNER

WATERLOO -- A suggestion for curbing cabin fever -- take your household to visit family and friends at the cemetery. The odds of encountering others in your area of the graveyard are nil. Sunshine, fresh air, green grass, possibly some flowers -- it's a chance to get out of the house while risking no damage to yourself or others.

As you pay your respects, consider the lives our ancestors endured. The Great Depression, world wars, famine, illness, floods, fires, all sorts of challenges and heartbreaks ... imagine what our forefathers' take would be pertaining to our collective hand-wringing regarding our inability to have our nails done, attend a sporting event or get a tattoo.

If nothing else, the exercise should prove to be a powerful incentive to stay the course. With the most recent outbreak, and strong changes it will multiply beyond all belief, the concept of staying on this side of the ground strikes home. Besides, I can't conceive of a more extreme example of "social distancing." Stay safe.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0