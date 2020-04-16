Letter: Virus thoughts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DAVE SMITH

WATERLOO -- Some ideas and questions being presented during the coronavirus:

“May men and women see the coronavirus as a wake-up call from the Creator.” “How have we shaken our fist in the face of the Creator?” “Never let a good crisis go to waste” (this is the socialist mindset … work to advance socialism and undermine the U.S. Constitution). “Why do we see people using the dynamics of the coronavirus to attack our president?” “Are people becoming delusional -- mentally ill?”

“What other commander-in-chief would do a better job of showing care, compassion and resources?” “On whose best interest are you basing your decisions?” (Do you have in mind the best interest of America or are you working to advance a socialist agenda?) “Are we listening to voices of integrity and those who support a Biblical worldview?” “Could it be that the cure may do more damage than the disease?” “We are seeing the turning upside down of our social order."

Mr. Gates is funding a vaccine. (What is his motivation … our best interest? A mandatory vaccine is not a good idea.) “We need to ask for discernment. We need to walk in discernment.” “Be aware of the propaganda (many messages are out there) campaign.” “May we soon see the reopening of America.” “May strongholds of socialism be broken.” “We need to work toward culture changes that exalt righteousness.”