Letter: Virus spread

STEVE KAPLER

WATERLOO -- Months ago a seasoned, respected Israeli intelligence official voiced concern that COVID-19 leaked from a research lab in Wuhan, China. His remarks were initially dismissed as another conspiracy theory. Mounting evidence suggests his fears were valid. Intelligence experts increasingly believe the virus escaped because of sloppy handling, which visiting health officials had warned about for years. Those concerns are a matter of public record.

Pants down, China then engaged in a massive cover-up. Whistleblowers who tried to warn the outside world suddenly disappeared. Investigative foreign journalists were expelled from the country. While publicly denying COVID’s contagiousness, China shut down all domestic air traffic departing Wuhan. Yet international flights transporting infected passengers continued uninterrupted, assuring the spread of the deadly pandemic across the globe. Simultaneously, China was covertly hoarding the world’s supply of protective masks, ventilators and other vital supplies of life-saving medical equipment, setting the stage for global shortages. Civilized governments don’t act in such fashion.

China’s spread of COVID-19 was no accident. Punish their treachery. Cancel payments on our Chinese debt and start making our own products again.