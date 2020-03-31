Letter: Virus plans

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

WATERLOO -- In response to the letter "Virus and leadership" (March 22): As if Sleepy Joe or Socialist Bernie had addressed this virus, I certainly don't remember any. Pelosi and Schumer --they did was delay aid to American people! Hell, Pelosi can't even manage the homeless problems in California! Then Queen Hillary and her sick joke, what grandiose plan did she propose? Again nothing! Just about everyone knew something was coming, but didn't hear any great plans from any Democrat, but as usual, blame everything on the president.