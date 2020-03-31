Letter: Virus plans
0 comments

Letter: Virus plans

  • 0

JAMES PENNE

WATERLOO -- In response to the letter "Virus and leadership" (March 22): As if Sleepy Joe or Socialist Bernie had addressed this virus, I certainly don't remember any. Pelosi and Schumer --they did was delay aid to American people! Hell, Pelosi can't even manage the homeless problems in California! Then Queen Hillary and her sick joke, what grandiose plan did she propose? Again nothing! Just about everyone knew something was coming, but didn't hear any great plans from any Democrat, but as usual, blame everything on the president.

Sure is easy to use hind thought. President Trump is doing what is humanly possible to curb this pandemic and he's got the best medical minds in the country working with him. It's been a long time since the world has seen anything like this and I haven't heard any better ideas from the DemocRats.

Editor's Inbox web logo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News