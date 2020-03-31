Letter: Virus plans

JAMES PENNE
WATERLOO -- In response to the letter "Virus and leadership" (March 22): As if Sleepy Joe or Socialist Bernie had addressed this virus, I certainly don't remember any. Pelosi and Schumer --they did was delay aid to American people! Hell, Pelosi can't even manage the homeless problems in California! Then Queen Hillary and her sick joke, what grandiose plan did she propose? Again nothing! Just about everyone knew something was coming, but didn't hear any great plans from any Democrat, but as usual, blame everything on the president.
Sure is easy to use hind thought. President Trump is doing what is humanly possible to curb this pandemic and he's got the best medical minds in the country working with him. It's been a long time since the world has seen anything like this and I haven't heard any better ideas from the DemocRats.
