Letter: Virus panic

RUSSELL BROADWAY

WATERLOO -- It is getting to the point where I don’t even want to turn on the TV anymore. The reason: All the hype about the coronavirus, of course. I have never seen anything blown out of proportion as this has been. Every year, nearly a thousand times as many Americans die from influenza as the coronavirus has claimed so far.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Between the confusion and incoherence of the Trump administration, and the 24/7 megaphone from the news media, it is causing paranoia and irrational behavior. I was at WalMart in Cedar Falls when I heard people leaving the store say things like “it is crazy in there” and “wait til you get to the check out lines.” Once inside it looked like a zombie apocalypse. People running around hoarding everything, no tissue or hand sanitizer, and a shortage of canned goods.

Also there is such craziness as an unwarranted stock market crash, shutdowns of schools and sporting events, convenience stores not allowing coffee refills, and fitness centers suspending visitation and one-day passes.

What have I done in face of all this? Nothing, other than to wash my hands more often, stay away from people coughing, and hope the craziness ends soon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0