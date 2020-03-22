Letter: Virus and leadership

PATRICK KOCH

CEDAR FALLS -- It's sad to see this one great country, now under siege from the coronavirus, fin out that we're not ready for this pandemic.

I guess when you slash funding and personnel from very important health organizations and stick yuur head in the sand like Trump and his Republican-led administration, it's pretty easy to see why we the people are in a health crisis.

Where were the politicians' and civic leaders' voices and concerns when Trump and his minions pulled this fatal blunder?

Trump and the Republicans have blamed everyone else but where it belongs, on them.

Wake up people, we've been had by terrible leadership and poor execution of our medical leaders. Remember when Trump said he was a "stable genius?"

