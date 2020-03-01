Letter: Vindman firing

CAROL (MRS. JOHN) PETERSEN

REINBECK -- Janice Able in the Feb. 23 Courier likened President Trump to Hitler because he rotated an NSA staffer out of the White House who had acted on his own ideas rather than fulfilling the agenda of his boss, the president. (BTW, President Trump has removed from the White House, no less than 70 Obama holdovers from the NSC alone, as presidents routinely do.)

A sitting president has every right under the Constitution and within the Separation of Powers Act to create a staff that will not be working against him. Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman acted against Trump’s attempt to assure there was no ongoing Ukranian corruption (pursuant to a 1999 Clinton Treaty with Ukraine on mutual assistance against corruption: 106-16) before awarding further aid out of taxpayers’ pockets.

Because Trump didn’t take the path Vindman and some State Department holdovers expected he would use to get information, Vindman took it on himself to speak against his boss before Congress without legitimate backing.

Rest assured, the first act of a dictator would be to take away the people's source of protection against tyranny. A “Hitler” would not protect the 2nd Amendment. Trump does.

Beware of those who wouldn't.

