JIMMY 'DR. GRUMPY' GEORGE
CEDAR FALLS -- On Veterans Day, Mallard Point had a Veterans Day Celebration for the 21 veterans that live here. I have lived here eight years and we have never had a celebration like that.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
We have to give our thanks to Mrs. Carolyn Shaver and the four to five fellows from the VFW. Everybody said it was really great and we thank these people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.