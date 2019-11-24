{{featured_button_text}}

JIMMY 'DR. GRUMPY' GEORGE

CEDAR FALLS -- On Veterans Day, Mallard Point had a Veterans Day Celebration for the 21 veterans that live here. I have lived here eight years and we have never had a celebration like that.

We have to give our thanks to Mrs. Carolyn Shaver and the four to five fellows from the VFW. Everybody said it was really great and we thank these people.

