MARY BAKER

CEDAR FALLS --- My husband has been a client at the Waterloo VA outpatient clinic three times in the last month. The service he has received has been outstanding. The administrative staff and medical staff are efficient, thorough and eager to ensure every need you have is taken care of.

Waterloo is very lucky to have such a facility with staff so committed to helping all veterans.

