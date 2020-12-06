LETTER: Verify election

THEODORE LEDERMAN

WATERLOO — Reply to Saul Shapiro column, “Trump fails in his quest to destroy democracy” in The Courier Nov. 29.

In his column Mr. Shapiro has attempted to prove that President Trump’s allegation of election fraud is specious and dangerous to democracy.

How can this be? Examining the way in which individual votes are authenticated and how ballots are counted ensures the authenticity of the election.

Maybe Mr. Shapiro doesn’t remember the attempt by Democrats, begun by Hillary Clinton, to delegitimize the election of Donald Trump by alleging his collusion with the Russians.

This resulted in an investigation lasting 675 days with 500 witnesses at a cost approaching $40 million. What was the conclusion? The Mueller Report “did not find that the Trump campaign, or anyone associated with it, conspired or coordinated with the Russian government.”

Now is the time for Attorney General Barr to appoint another special counsel to probe the perceived fraud of the 2020 presidential election. This could provide transparency into this election which we should all desire.

In a republic such as ours, all elections are so important that they should not be tampered with and should be able to withstand public scrutiny.

