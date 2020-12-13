LETTER: Vaccine and privacy

WEST UNION — The alarms about the COVID-19 virus scare me. Not only is catching it risky, but the cure raises very serious questions about privacy. Involving the military with the logistics of organizing the “operation” is frightening, and recently talk has been about whether citizes can be legally forced to take the shot. You ought to have your terrified face partially hidden by your hats, as there is a recipe here for a great loss of everyone’s freedom. Remember, 9/11 produced the Patriot Act, which captured no terrorists, but the government illegally listened in on our conversations. (I’ll be 85 next month so suspicions should be low of me having an ulterior motive.)