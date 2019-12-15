{{featured_button_text}}

HANS ISAKSON

CEDAR FALLS --- I don’t know if you planned it, but the irony of your Sunday Opinion section (Dec. 8) was remarkable. How cleaver of you to publish letters from two of Putin’s most prominent “useful idiots” in the Cedar Valley and Saul Shapiro’s insightful remarks about them on the same day!

I am waiting for these pawns in Putin’s war on democracy to argue, again, that all Democrats are socialists, if not communists, that there is no global warming, that Obama was born in Kenya, and that WWE wrestling is real!

All of you Putin “useful idiots” should read Shapiro’s column carefully to better understand how you are being manipulated by KGB-planted propaganda disguised to look like legitimate news stories. Simply parroting what you read in Investors Business Daily, RT, and TCC (TASS) doesn’t make you a genius, even if Fox News repeats it; it simply makes you another one of Putin’s “useful idiots.”

