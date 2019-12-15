HANS ISAKSON
CEDAR FALLS --- I don’t know if you planned it, but the irony of your Sunday Opinion section (Dec. 8) was remarkable. How cleaver of you to publish letters from two of Putin’s most prominent “useful idiots” in the Cedar Valley and Saul Shapiro’s insightful remarks about them on the same day!
You have free articles remaining.
I am waiting for these pawns in Putin’s war on democracy to argue, again, that all Democrats are socialists, if not communists, that there is no global warming, that Obama was born in Kenya, and that WWE wrestling is real!
All of you Putin “useful idiots” should read Shapiro’s column carefully to better understand how you are being manipulated by KGB-planted propaganda disguised to look like legitimate news stories. Simply parroting what you read in Investors Business Daily, RT, and TCC (TASS) doesn’t make you a genius, even if Fox News repeats it; it simply makes you another one of Putin’s “useful idiots.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.