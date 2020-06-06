Letter: Use your voice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARY REINKING

OELWEIN -- The need to protect and promote human rights, civil liberties and civil rights is not a new or radical concept. George Floyd’s death is the latest in a string of violent acts and racism.

For too long people of color have experienced racial profiling, undue use of force and murder at the hand of irresponsible law officers.

This creates more difficulties for responsible, upright law officers to complete their already dangerous job.

We must all come together and take responsibility for changing our unjust system.

There can be no justice when we refuse to confront the destructiveness of white supremacy.

There can be no justice when comments that incite violence are issued by our leaders.

We need moral leaders willing to unite rather than divide.

We need elected officials willing to work to construct and implement laws that truly seek to bring justice for all.

It is time for everyone who seeks a peaceful society free from discrimination to take a constructive stand.

Use your voice and use your vote, but please do not use violence.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0