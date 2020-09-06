 Skip to main content
LETTER: Use common sense
LETTER: Use common sense

BOB BLACK

WATERLOO -- As we watch the wheels come off America, ever wonder how and who started this? You can begin in the early 1970s with the stirring up of discontent, resistance to established authority. A slow subversion of our Constitution by elected politicians going on right up to present day. When you add the seditious behavior of various groups political or otherwise you have what we are dealing with right now. Solution: Back to basics, start thinking on your own and carefully. Put common sense to work. It has been unemployed way to long.

