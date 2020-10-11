Letter: Upgrade Waterloo's internet

JEFFREY DRIVER

WATERLOO -- I would like to request that the city of Waterloo take another look at creating a municipal telecommunications utility. I have struggled with the quality and reliability of my internet connection since returning to Waterloo 12 years ago. I am not complaining about watching Netflix or gaming online. This is a real problem for people professionally.

I understand that we need to give Mediacom a little slack this summer due to the catastrophic derecho storm. However, this is not a new issue. There are several threads on the Nextdoor Waterloo neighborhood forum with people all over the city echoing my same frustration.

The world has changed they say due to COVID. It certainly has for my family. I am now telecommuting from home 100% of the time. My daughter is enrolled virtually in third grade online. My wife also is often online attending virtual continuing medical education conferences or attending community board meetings virtually.

Thank you for tackling this important issue as a top priority. I hope to continue telecommuting after COVID is behind us. We need to plan for Waterloo's future now and this will be incredibly important to the success of our city in years to come.

