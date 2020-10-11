Letter: Update the debates

TOM HOAG
CEDAR FALLS -- The Sept. 29 presidential debate was a mockery of the word. It was buffoonery in all its unrefined glory. However, it’s really only the culmination of the direction debates have been headed for years. Here’s a suggestion for change:
- Each debater should be placed in a sound booth with sound control in the hands of the moderator.
- A question is posed to debater A. A strict time limit is imposed and when this time expires, debater A is muted.
- While debater B can hear the response of debater A, debater B is muted during the entire response.
- Once debater A has finished responding or time has expired, debater A is muted, and debater B is provided a strict time limit to rebut. Again, when the time limit ends, debater B is muted.
- The moderator would have the discretion to allow additional time should for example, one question lead to a different facet. In such cases, though, only one debater at a time may speak while the other is muted.
Not only will this bring back decorum to the podium, it will force candidates to present concise, well organized and germane information without unnecessary interruption.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!