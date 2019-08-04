{{featured_button_text}}

DAVE SMITH

WATERLOO --- The Democrat Party is well on the way to a complete socialist transformation --- expertly driven by a dedicated Marxist army totally committed to a socialist America. This is a disaster for the millions of traditional Democratic voters who still believe they are voting for Harry Truman and JFK. It is a great opportunity for patriots to forcefully point out that the Democratic Party is now the party of Karl Marx and V.I. Lenin. The party is now largely run by people loyal to China, Cuba, and the communist parties of Europe rather that the country that birthed and raised them.

If the Democrats regain the White House in 2020 and take back the Senate, expect the revolution to go into overdrive.

The next election will not be fought between Democrats and Republicans, but between Americans and Marxists. Every election, the public is told "this is the most important election of our lifetimes." Well this time it actually is. American freedom, indeed Western freedom, hangs by a thread.

