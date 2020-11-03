Letter: Unsafe voting environment

WATERLOO -- Last week I made the decision to vote early and went to the courthouse to vote. Imagine my surprise and disappointment when there were 100 people in the second floor hallway either voting or waiting to vote. There was no social distancing. No sanitize spraying going on and they were not wiping down down the voting booths nor did they did wipe down the clipboards or pens that were provided. The hallway was packed and no ventilation. At least masks were being worn.