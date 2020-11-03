Letter: Unsafe voting environment

JIM CHRISTENSEN
WATERLOO -- Last week I made the decision to vote early and went to the courthouse to vote. Imagine my surprise and disappointment when there were 100 people in the second floor hallway either voting or waiting to vote. There was no social distancing. No sanitize spraying going on and they were not wiping down down the voting booths nor did they did wipe down the clipboards or pens that were provided. The hallway was packed and no ventilation. At least masks were being worn.
Our county sheriff and Board of Supervisors want to tell every business what they can do, who can be open and what needs to be done to stop the spread of COVID-19, but they certainly don't follow their own guidelines. They provided a nice recipe for a super-spreader event and should be embarrassed. Quit trying to run our businesses and get your own building in order. Practice what you preach!
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!