CRAIG COHEA
CEDAR FALLS --- There have been serious allegations made against UNI President Mark Nook, professors and students of UNI. The Racial and Ethnic Coalition, a primarily black organization, through spokeswoman Mahalia Brown, has accused the above of "deep-rooted racism," of using "white supremacy tactics" to deter their activism, "belittling" minority students and "censorship" of the group's message.
These hackneyed words have connotations that would make any president sit up and take notice. It would help if Brown could be more explicit. Where is this deep-seated racism lurking, what white supremacy tactics were used, what professors, what students are racist, how were you belittled and censored?
The disconnect began when the administration made a decision about a rap concert. The administration told Brown that the police were concerned about violence at the rap group's concert. The police told the Courier they had no information on gang violence. Brown claims from this exchange that the administration gave her "bogus answers."
Is it possible the police had concerns but not explicit information? To reach a resolution about the groups "concerns" the coalition needs to be more explicit. Lacking more precise "information," the allegations (by Brown's definition) are "bogus."
