CURTIS WYCKOFF

HUDSON --- The Democratic Party continues to come up with more unAmerican ideas. Free health care for illegals. UnAmerican. Proposed 90% tax rate. UnAmerican. Eliminating your employer insurance. UnAmerican. Mandating every American have insurance in the past administration. UnAmerican. Telling you to limit the number of kids, eat less meat, use certain lightbulbs or take away your plastic straws. UnAmerican. Paying off all college and medical debt; why not pay off all mortgage debt too? UnAmerican. Decriminalizing the border. UnAmerican. Not standing for the flag. UnAmerican. Shouting conservatives out of restaurants. UnAmerican. Now emptying out our jails and letting guys like Bernie Madoff free. UnAmerican.

The Democratic Party is the party of slavery. Let me remind you they fought for the continuation of slavery. They are the party of internment camps.

Come on people, we're smarter than this. It's not going to be Medicare-for-all; it's going to be welfare-for-all. These crazy unAmerican ideas are why Trump will win in 2020. Oh, and the world's not ending tomorrow; the climate has been changing for millions of years.

