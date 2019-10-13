{{featured_button_text}}

PAUL HIGGINS

WATERLOO --- The previous Ukrainian administration was one of the most corrupt measured, its current president elected on a platform of eradicating that corruption.

Biden threatened to withhold hundreds of millions of U.S. support to Ukraine, unless the previous administration terminated a certain prosecutor. Why? What was being investigated? Trump recognizes this and exercises caution in directing U.S. tax money to corrupt regimes, seeking to understand our past financial support. That intuitive safe-guarding should be applauded, not condemned.

Interestingly, the Bidens have financial interests in Ukraine, as do the Pelosis. Why? But wait! Ukraine was the largest foreign donor to the Clinton Foundation, at $10 million. Why? Complicit media conveniently and disdainfully ignores this. Why? Media incites the naïve to embrace impeachment on unverified allegations to Shifty Schiff that took 18 days to orchestrate.

It's the oath-ignoring, unproductive Congress that should be impeached. Trump deserves broad support for tackling corruption and the countless issues punted by Congress. The irresponsible and horribly misleading media is most credible when muted.

