CAROL (MRS. JOHN) PETERSEN

REINBECK --- In 1998, Bill Clinton signed a treaty with Ukraine, giving the two presidents authority for mutual assistance in investigating criminal matters and corruption. (google “Treaty 106-16"). Therefore, Donald Trump has full legal authority to ask the Ukrainian president for help.

If you didn’t do your own research after hearing Rep. Adam Schiff's congressional accounting of the President’s Ukraine call, shame on you. After pressure, Schiff called it a parody. (Parodies do not belong in the Congressional record.) The term "dig up dirt on Biden" is being bandied about carelessly, but to inform yourself of the actual conversation, google "Transcript of Ukraine conversation."

Read the official transcript at page 4 and make your own judgment. The transcript says regarding Joe Biden's son, "look into" the (then VP) Joe Biden publicly bragging about what is a blatant quid pro quo to get a Ukrainian prosecutor fired who happened to be working on an investigation of Biden’s son. (google “Biden quid pro quo video”) This falls under the purview of the above treaty.

On page 3 appears the word "Crowdstrike," which is a reference to the hack of the DNC’s servers in 2016. This also falls under the purview of the above treaty.

