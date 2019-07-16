ROBERT BLAIN
CEDAR FALLS --- In regards to China buying more U.S. farm goods, it will happen if Trump backs off. Here's the history: Treasonous U.S. manufacturers sent large chunks of our industrial backbone to China which enabled Chinese workers to improve their diet via spending on U.S. ag products. Losing/willfully sending our industry to China was a grave (treasonous) mistake and has crippled this country.
The U.S. desperately needs to get rid of that $375 trade deficit with China and consider an overall trade cap (eg $100 billion max in overall U.S.-China trade PERIOD) to end funding for the psychotic Communist Chinese government. The blood isn't dry from the Korean and Vietnam wars and we bend over to finance Communist China: Crazy!
To straighten out the trade deficit with China, U.S. ag would get a very painful major overhaul. U.S. ag didn't care about anything but enriching themselves while millions of U.S. manufacturing jobs and thousands of communities were destroyed, so why should they be protected (other than for their political value to Mr. Trump)?
The U.S. needs to recapture its manufacturing base and limit its consumption to its production, or face a slow economic death. This means an overhaul for U.S. ag.
