Letter: Tyson action

LOGAN BUCKLEY

WATERLOO -- Tyson has suspended operations due to the huge outbreak of coronavirus cases from inside the facility.

The concerted efforts of 20 Black Hawk County electeds lead by Supervisor Chris Schwartz, the Black Hawk County Board of Health, numerous community activists both local and across the state, and the workers demanding safe conditions are what made this happen. Not Kim Reynolds. Not Joni Ernst. Not Chuck Grassley.

Gov. Kim Reynolds refused to act and would still be sending working Iowans into a coronavirus outbreak if it wasn't for the extremely bad PR and public pressure that finally shamed Tyson Foods into doing right by the workers.

In Waterloo, we are still going to see the results of weeks of inaction on the part of Tyson and Kim Reynolds rip through our community and more people will die.

Where were Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst? No where to be seen. Burying their heads in the sand to protect their corporate financiers. One thing is clear, Kim Reynolds, Joni Ernst, and Chuck Grassley can't lead in crisis. We need to remember and remind everyone of this come election time.