Letter: Two-faced fist

CEDAR FALLS -- In Sunday's Opinion columns (Oct. 4) it was ironic to read Dennis Clayson's admonitions about the clinched fist being a sign of violence and intimidation, which makes it inappropriate as a symbol for a political cause, and then read D.C. Larson's essay referring to those on the Trump bandwagon as rising to their cause with "clenched fists" and the "words of the Battle Hymn of the Republic" in their throats as they march to restore American greatness. Apparently, those who support the Black Lives Matter cause should refrain from using such intimidating behavior, but those wanting to make America great again are encouraged to do exactly that. Since both writers apparently embrace a conservative philosophy, we are left to ponder what to make of this irony. Apparently the appropriateness of the clenched fist as a symbol depends upon whether or not you support the cause it represents. That seems to be the logical conclusion to me.