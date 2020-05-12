LETTER: TV interview
0 comments

LETTER: TV interview

  • 0

JERRY MUNDT

CEDAR FALLS -- I was channel surfing May 3 and decided to see what the loony left was up to, so I went to MSNBC, and there was Sheriff Tony Thompson ranting about how awful Tyson Fresh Meats was treating its workers.

Tony, your job is to enforce the laws in Black Hawk County, and put bad guys in jail. But you went on national TV and was a "useful idiot" for a hard left ideologue Rachel Maddow. Shame on you.

Editor's Note: Thompson is not only the sheriff but also the chair of the county's Emergency Management Commission.

Editor's Inbox web logo
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News