LETTER: TV interview

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

JERRY MUNDT

CEDAR FALLS -- I was channel surfing May 3 and decided to see what the loony left was up to, so I went to MSNBC, and there was Sheriff Tony Thompson ranting about how awful Tyson Fresh Meats was treating its workers.

Tony, your job is to enforce the laws in Black Hawk County, and put bad guys in jail. But you went on national TV and was a "useful idiot" for a hard left ideologue Rachel Maddow. Shame on you.

Editor's Note: Thompson is not only the sheriff but also the chair of the county's Emergency Management Commission.