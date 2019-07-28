{{featured_button_text}}

MARY H. POTTER

WATERLOO --- Awhile back i suggested that residents of the Cedar Valley should begin to think about the good things happening in our area. Things we love about our community. On July 20 I added one more to my list: Abby and Travis Turpin, newcomers to our area, who have stepped up to promote the positives. They performed at Gallagher --- one of the most exciting and wonderful concerts I have ever attended. They gave this performance in order to raise money for Gallagher's youth programs.

I don't think there was a person in the audience that did not enjoy every minute. These are new people in the community who have sought to enhance our area with their generous offering of time and talent. I surely believe they are a part of Love Cedar Valley. The best part is that they intend to remain in Waterloo. How lucky can we be! What else do you love about the Cedar Valley?

