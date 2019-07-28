MARY H. POTTER
WATERLOO --- Awhile back i suggested that residents of the Cedar Valley should begin to think about the good things happening in our area. Things we love about our community. On July 20 I added one more to my list: Abby and Travis Turpin, newcomers to our area, who have stepped up to promote the positives. They performed at Gallagher --- one of the most exciting and wonderful concerts I have ever attended. They gave this performance in order to raise money for Gallagher's youth programs.
You have free articles remaining.
I don't think there was a person in the audience that did not enjoy every minute. These are new people in the community who have sought to enhance our area with their generous offering of time and talent. I surely believe they are a part of Love Cedar Valley. The best part is that they intend to remain in Waterloo. How lucky can we be! What else do you love about the Cedar Valley?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.