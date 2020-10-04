Letter: Truth on Trump

CAROL (MRS. JOHN) PETERSEN

REINBECK -- Addressing Gary Kroeger’s 9/20/20 opinion on Trump:

Mocking a journalist with a disability?

Trump used the exact same body language in describing a banker, Ted Cruz and a general. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsaB3ynIZH4)

Alleged comments about soldiers being suckers and losers?

No one is stepping up to “own” this claim, but there are plenty (even John Bolton -- not a Trump fan) who are adamant it wasn’t said. Bolton was there the whole time taking notes.

Vs. “1619 Project” curriculum.

The upshot is to defame America, despite the fact people are lined up to get in. (https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2020/03/16/bob_woodson_1619_project_sees_blacks_as_victims.html)

Drinking bleach to stop coronavirus?