Letter: Truth on Trump

CAROL (MRS. JOHN) PETERSEN
REINBECK -- Addressing Gary Kroeger’s 9/20/20 opinion on Trump:
- Mocking a journalist with a disability?
Trump used the exact same body language in describing a banker, Ted Cruz and a general. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsaB3ynIZH4)
- Alleged comments about soldiers being suckers and losers?
No one is stepping up to “own” this claim, but there are plenty (even John Bolton -- not a Trump fan) who are adamant it wasn’t said. Bolton was there the whole time taking notes.
- Vs. “1619 Project” curriculum.
The upshot is to defame America, despite the fact people are lined up to get in. (https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2020/03/16/bob_woodson_1619_project_sees_blacks_as_victims.html)
- Drinking bleach to stop coronavirus?
Trump said bleach was effective on surfaces, but did not say anything about ingesting it. He was brainstorming publicly with the doctors about ultraviolet light, etc. You can see his quote at https://www.inquirer.com/politics/biden-trump-bleach-coronavirus-20200711.html
The media doesn’t let us know Trump, but no matter how you feel about him, on Nov. 3 you get to choose between communism or freedom for our country. Which shall it be?
