Letter: Trust science

KAREN MITCHELL

WATERLOO -- Before the pandemic, I had reasons to question the decisions of some of Iowa’s legislators as they attempted to pass bill after bill to dial back civil rights and women’s rights and make it more difficult for Iowans in need to access assistance. Then COVID-19 hit, and I began to witness a crisis in leadership unlike anything I could have imagined.

Lacking any direction from the federal level, Iowans looked to our Republican governor for guidance and instead found a void. Although I agree with the governor that we each must take personal responsibility, her lack of courage to enact clear mandates left Iowans to find their way through the unknown territory of a global pandemic. Over 80,000 Iowans have been sick, and as of today 1,324 have died.

At the very minimum, our representatives need to lead with common sense, starting with trusting doctors and scientists. Our responsibility as citizens who care about others is to elect representatives who will not ignore the scientific evidence. Therefore, I will be voting for Democratic candidates this fall.

