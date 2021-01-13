LETTER: Trump's responsible

DYSART -- Remember when Donald Trump said "I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn't lose any voters, OK?" Trump remarked at a campaign stop at Dordt College in Sioux Center. "It's, like, incredible." And it just happened. He said that during a campaign stop before the 2016 caucus. People laughed and said it was just Trump being Trump. But now it has happened. Five people were killed when Trump told the mob at the White House on Jan. 6 to storm the Capitol. Trump said, “And after this, we're going to walk down and I'll be there with you. We're going to walk down ... we're going to walk down to the Capitol.” He then said, “Because you'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong.” Five people who would be alive today if Trump had behaved himself. Five people who would be home with their families if Trump had not led the mob to revolt against our country. This is a crime that cannot be excused. We must hold Donald Trump responsible.