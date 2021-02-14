LETTER: Trump's plan

Mr. Trump would have claimed that the Congress could not conclude who had won; he would have taken it to his Supreme Court. They would agree and send it back to each state legislature (a majority of which are controlled by Republicans) who would decide what the voters “really wanted.” That was Trump’s last chance to reverse the will of the people. He sent the mob, he told them what to do, he even begged Sen. Tuberville to delay the proceedings while the senator was trying to escape the mob! Trump would do anything to stop the certification, even destroy the national Capitol and put lives at risk, even the life of his vice president. Is this what Grassley and Ernst want? How can that be?