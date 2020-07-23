Letter: Trump's GOP enablers
Letter: Trump's GOP enablers

ERNEST NUNNALLY

WATERLOO -- Why aren't people outraged at the "leaders" who chose not to do a damn thing to control this virus? Do they enjoy seeing these Trumpians literally without a brain in their heads have no federal leadership. Lies and disinformation will not help this country.

Other countries have this virus too, and they are doing a lot better job at controling this virus than our "leader" who does nothing but play golf.

Why isn't Trump outraged at news about Russian cyberattacks on COVID-19 research centers? Because this coward will let Russian intelligence officers get away with murder.

These cowardly Republican enablers haven't done a damn thing for six months and don't even believe in science and governance, so why would they do the right thing when it comes to this virus? They will protect and let this criminal do whatever the hell he wants. Disgraceful.

