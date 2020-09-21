LETTER: Trump's attack on voting

Trump is corrupt

WATERLOO -- After more than 20,000 publically stated lies and nearly four years of a corrupt presidency, there are too many heinous acts that Donald Trump has perpetrated to enumerate here. So, I’ll focus on just one for now. Trump and his administration are making multiple efforts to suppress the vote this November. He has made numerous claims, again lies, against the legitimacy and integrity of mail-in ballots, saying they are rife with fraud. He does this to instill fear so that you will not exercise your right to vote by mail. He knows mail-in voting promotes early voting, and Democrats are more likely to do so. He’s also floated the ideas, or threats, to have law enforcement officials monitor the polls, to withhold election money from states that promote widespread mail-in voting, and refusing to fully fund the USPS so that there are delays in processing ballots. He continues to sue individual counties, some of which are in Iowa, negating tens of thousands of voters’ ballot request forms. He does all these terrible things to lay the groundwork for a multitude of appeals, and an excuse to cry foul when he loses the election. Remember this, and vote!