Letter: Trump's a leader

ALAN JESSEN
CEDAR FALLS -- To borrow a phrase from Joe Biden, “C’mon man!”
Is the left unable to think anymore?
Recent editorials in The Courier from Bloomberg to today’s (Aug. 16) piece by Steve Wikert are willfully blind to understanding the cause of actual facts on the ground and can only blame Trump for everything. COVID 19? Trump’s fault, of course. Burning down federal buildings? Trump again.
Wickert says Trump lacks “leadership.” OK. How about leading the Middle East in a new direction toward peace? According to Muslim scholar Dr. Qanta Ahmed, “It's just very difficult to explain the scale of this. This is epic and historic," she said in a recent interview. “Our media is looking only in the very narrow view. Our president is looking beyond even his second presidency. This will change the world for the next century." She added, "You will see Saudi Arabia join the suit, you will see Oman quickly open embassies, you will see Kuwait and Bahrain fall into line," Ahmed predicted. "This is the end of the Arab boycott of Israel." UAE is the third Arab county to make peace with Israel after Egypt (1974) and Jordan(1994). Real leadership is getting things done, not just talking.
