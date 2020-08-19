Letter: Trump's a leader

Wickert says Trump lacks “leadership.” OK. How about leading the Middle East in a new direction toward peace? According to Muslim scholar Dr. Qanta Ahmed, “It's just very difficult to explain the scale of this. This is epic and historic," she said in a recent interview. “Our media is looking only in the very narrow view. Our president is looking beyond even his second presidency. This will change the world for the next century." She added, "You will see Saudi Arabia join the suit, you will see Oman quickly open embassies, you will see Kuwait and Bahrain fall into line," Ahmed predicted. "This is the end of the Arab boycott of Israel." UAE is the third Arab county to make peace with Israel after Egypt (1974) and Jordan(1994). Real leadership is getting things done, not just talking.