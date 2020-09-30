Letter: Trump's a bully

JEAN MULLER

ACKLEY -- Donald Trump will go to great lengths to make sure he wins, no matter what he has to do. If you are not one of his “yes” men, you are gotten rid of and immediately replaced by one of Trump’s own supporters. He has almost changed all of them already.

Trump’s goal is to be a dictator of this country, like his friends Putin or Kim Jong Un. He’s never wrong, but he lies, and calls “fake news” any media that doesn’t show him in a positive way. Trump is a bully.

Definition of a bully: A blustering, brow-beating person, especially one who is habitually cruel, insulting, or threatening to others who are weaker, smaller, or in some way vulnerable.

Trump should be required to show his taxes. He should not run for president if he has something to hide. He should be ashamed of himself. Do we really want a dictator who is friends with the prime minister of Russia and the supreme leader of North Korea? Think before you vote.

