JOE TEETZEN

DENVER --- Judicial House leader Jerry Nadler has referred to President Trump as a dictator. Let's see, more deregulation for businesses, less government, best economy in decades, record low unemployment, first president in history to address the United Nations on world freedom of religion, crack down on illegal drugs and human trafficking at the southern border.

No force. Just letting Americans live in the freedoms we all enjoy. Doesn't sound like much of a dictator!

