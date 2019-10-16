{{featured_button_text}}

BOB BLACK

WATERLOO --- I have watched a repulsive videotape, viewed by Trump supporters at a Trump hotel. The video shows a Trump figure shooting and killing people he disagrees with, mainly the media.

President trump has disapproved of this video. I do not believe a liar.

Through history dictators and tyrants have tried to destroy the media as they have shown these disgusting people for what they are. Beware America, beware.

