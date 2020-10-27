Letter: Trump unfit for the presidency

WATERLOO -- The world must be looking at the U.S. after the last few weeks and thinking, what happened to America? During the first presidential debate Trump behaved like a child who needed to be out in timeout. After mocking Vice President Biden for wearing a mask, dozens of people, including Trump, tested positive for COVID after attending a super-spreader event in the Rose Garden. What's wrong with these people? Then Trump is rushed to Walter Reed, where he is given drugs that no other COVID patient receives and takes a joyride to wave at supporters, exposing Secret Service agents to the virus. There could not have been anyone less capable of handling this pandemic than Donald Trump. Every vote for him says that the lives of the over 225,000 Americans who have died due to COVID did not matter and that the doctors, nurses, other hospital staff and emergency personnel who are exhausted and stressed out do not matter. No other country has failed its citizens this badly, and for this alone Donald Trump does not deserve four more years.